Travis Kelce likes adorable Taylor Swift throwback video from her first big show!

Los Angeles, California - Travis Kelce showed girlfriend Taylor Swift some love in the cutest way possible!

Travis Kelce (l.) showed girlfriend Taylor Swift some love by liking an adorable throwback clip of the singer's first big performance in 2001. © Collage: Christian Petersen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@archivesofswift

On Wednesday, eagle-eyed Swifties noticed that the 35-year-old NFL star had liked an old video of an 11-year-old Taylor at her first big show.

In the Instagram clip, Taylor was as confident as ever as she declared that she'd become a country star one day.

The Karma singer then broke out into a performance of Big Deal by LeAnn Rimes, including some spunky choreography and the charismatic stage presence she's known for today.

Fans swooned over Travis stumbling across the video, with one writing, "Travis liking this is my Roman empire."

The Super Bowl champ has proven to be Taylor's biggest cheerleader since they began dating last year, attending as many of her shows as he can amid his own busy schedule.

Taylor has famously returned the favor by cheering him on at his games with the Kansas City Chiefs, having last attended his matchup against the New Orleans Saints earlier this month.