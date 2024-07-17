Taylor Swift leaves fans swooning with surprise songs at Travis Kelce's 13th Eras Tour show

Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Travis Kelce attended his lucky 13th show of The Eras Tour on Wednesday as Taylor Swift brought her sold-out concert series to Germany!

The 34-year-old athlete was quickly spotted by fans as he hit up the show in Gelsenkirchen, just days before he is set to return to Kansas City for training camp with the Chiefs.

Though not quite as on-the-nose as her Amsterdam surprise songs, Taylor's latest acoustic picks had fans flocking to social media to declare just how "Travis-coded" they were.

First up, the Karma singer played Superstar on the guitar in a swoon-worthy mashup alongside the former setlist member invisible string.

As for her piano performance, Taylor combined the 1989 (Taylor's Version) vault track Slut! with the equally-steamy False God from 2019's Lover.

And, of course, the evening was topped off with a pitch-perfect declaration that "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs."

Gelsenkirchen is only the first German stop for the Grammy winner, who will be heading to both Hamburg and Munich in the coming week.