Travis Kelce spills secrets of Taylor Swift romance – including adorable nickname

Kansas City, Missouri - Travis Kelce opened up about his relationship with Taylor Swift as he gears up to open his next NFL season with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Travis Kelce (l.) opened up about his relationship with Taylor Swift as he gears up to open his next NFL season with the Kansas City Chiefs. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & Michael Tran / AFP

Amid the buzz about the Chiefs heading for a Super Bowl three-peat, the 34-year-old tight end still managed to drop some new details about his high-profile romance.

As a guest on the Rich Eisen Show Tuesday, Travis opened up about joining "Tay Tay" – a newly revealed nickname for the 34-year-old pop star – on stage at The Eras Tour in London this summer.

"Taylor knew when the lights are on, I'm gonna have some fun," he said. "She put me in a position where I didn't have to do much for it to be a success.

"She put me in a really comfortable part of the show, and I was just there not to screw anything up."

Travis shocked fans at Wembley Stadium by hitting the stage as one of the showmen in the prelude to Taylor's performance of I Can Do It With a Broken Heart. As part of his role, he had to carry her onto a couch after her "death" in The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived.

"Just getting her to the couch was the hardest part," the tight end admitted, joking that not dropping her was his only priority.

Travis previously revealed that the cameo was his idea, and he now added that Taylor did want to make sure he was ready for it.