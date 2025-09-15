Travis Kelce reveals swoon-worthy new details of Taylor Swift proposal

Kansas City, Missouri - Travis Kelce has Swifties swooning after revealing new details about the day he proposed to Taylor Swift !

Travis Kelce admitted there were "a few tears" shed when he proposed to Taylor Swift. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The 35-year-old NFL star sat down with sports commentator Erin Andrews for a new interview aired on Sunday, where Travis admitted to being pretty nervous when he popped the question to his girlfriend of two years.

"The palms were definitely sweating," he said.

"I'm an emotional guy, so there were a few tears here and there."

While he said he'd rather let his better half tell the full story of the proposal, he gushed that "it's been an exciting ride up to this day, and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with her."

News of the proposal heard 'round the world broke last month when Taylor and Travis made the announcement via an Instagram post.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," the 35-year-old singer wrote.

Travis' dad, Ed, previously revealed that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end popped the question in the backyard of his Missouri home.

Elsewhere in the interview, Travis praised his fiancée for making him a "better man" over the course of their romance.

