Travis Kelce teases plans for first Valentine's Day with Taylor Swift

Kansas City, Missouri - Travis Kelce has confessed that he's already feeling the "pressure" when it comes to finding the perfect gift for Taylor Swift on their first Valentine's Day as a couple.

Travis Kelce teased his preparations for his first Valentine's Day with Taylor Swift in Wednesday's episode of New Heights. © Collage: Michael TRAN / AFP & IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

The 34-year-old tight end gave a nod to his girlfriend in Wednesday's episode of the New Heights podcast, presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

Travis and his brother, Jason, teased their Valentine's Day plans during a promotional message for Etsy.

The pair shared that they turn to the site for one-of-a-kind gifts for their partners.

Jason revealed that he usually opts for the traditional flowers and chocolates as his annual present to his wife Kylie, which earned an "aww" of approval from Travis.

"Whether you're feeling the Valentine's Day pressure like Jason and I or trying to figure out the right gift for a significant other, Etsy is the go-to destination for adding that special touch," the Kansas City Chiefs star said.

While Travis and Taylor's specific plans remain unclear, it looks like the couple may have to take their celebration out of the country due to the 34-year-old pop star's busy touring schedule.