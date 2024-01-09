Taylor Swift gets subtle shout-out from Travis Kelce at Chiefs practice

Kansas City, Missouri - Travis Kelce gave a subtle nod to Taylor Swift as he was quizzed on the A-list contacts in his cell phone.

Travis Kelce adorably alluded to Taylor Swift being the most famous person in his contacts in a TikTok video for the Kansas City Chiefs. © Collage: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS & USA TODAY Network

The Kansas City Chiefs dropped a new TikTok video on Monday that asked each player to reveal the "most famous person" in their contact list.

The 34-year-old tight end was the first up, and the interviewer quickly addressed the elephant in the room as he joked, "Don't give us the easy answer. We know the easy answer!"

Travis broke into a smile, doubling down on the allusion to his girlfriend as he added, "You guys know the easy answer."

So, which star holds the number two spot for the Super Bowl champ? That would be Justin Timberlake, with Travis hilariously admitting there was "not a chance" JT would pick up his call.

The shout-out comes after Taylor and Travis spent the weekend apart as they both kept busy with professional obligations in Los Angeles.