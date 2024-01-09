Taylor Swift gets subtle shout-out from Travis Kelce at Chiefs practice
Kansas City, Missouri - Travis Kelce gave a subtle nod to Taylor Swift as he was quizzed on the A-list contacts in his cell phone.
The Kansas City Chiefs dropped a new TikTok video on Monday that asked each player to reveal the "most famous person" in their contact list.
The 34-year-old tight end was the first up, and the interviewer quickly addressed the elephant in the room as he joked, "Don't give us the easy answer. We know the easy answer!"
Travis broke into a smile, doubling down on the allusion to his girlfriend as he added, "You guys know the easy answer."
So, which star holds the number two spot for the Super Bowl champ? That would be Justin Timberlake, with Travis hilariously admitting there was "not a chance" JT would pick up his call.
The shout-out comes after Taylor and Travis spent the weekend apart as they both kept busy with professional obligations in Los Angeles.
Taylor Swift shakes off Travis Kelce jokes at Golden Globes
While some were hoping the pair would make their red carpet debut at the 2024 Golden Globes, Taylor ultimately flew solo at the ceremony.
The Karma songstress quickly went viral on Sunday after host Jo Koy joked that the awards show would have "fewer camera shots" of Taylor than an NFL game, but the quip fell flat as Taylor – and the rest of the audience – proved less than impressed by his opening monologue.
Though Travis traveled with the Chiefs to face off against the Chargers on Sunday, the athlete was benched to prevent injury ahead of the first week of playoffs.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS & USA TODAY Network