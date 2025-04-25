Is Taylor Swift "hurt" over being pulled into Blake Lively's legal battle?

New York, New York - Taylor Swift has found herself pulled into her longtime pal Blake Lively's legal battle against co-star Justin Baldoni, and according to insiders, the pop star was "really hurt" about the situation. But where does their friendship stand today?

Taylor Swift was reportedly "hurt" that she was pulled into the It Ends With Us legal drama. © Matt Winkelmeyer/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP

A new report from People has revealed that Swift was not happy about her name being included in Justin Baldoni's countersuit against Lively, which revealed alleged text messages from the Gossip Girl actor that referred to Swift as one of her "dragons" ready to protect her.

But as a source told the outlet on Thursday, Swift and Lively have been able to overcome the initial strain this put on their relationship.

"Blake knew she and Taylor would come back from this at some point and that their friendship wasn’t done for good," an insider said.

Though the 35-year-old Grammy winner was "hurt" by the situation, she is now said to be "relieved they were able to recover from this and put it all behind them, because it wasn't something she took lightly."

Swift herself has not yet commented publicly on the legal dispute, but the latest updates on the case have revealed that the Karma artist could be subpoenaed very soon.