Taylor Swift eras define The Summer I Turned Pretty's season 3 love triangle in new trailer

Los Angeles, California - Summer is on the horizon, and most importantly, so is more Taylor Swift music in The Summer I Turned Pretty!

Taylor Swift's (l.) musical eras took center stage in the first trailer for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, which will premiere in July. © Collage: IMAGO / TT & Prime Video

Season 3 of the hit teen series kicks off on July 16, and on Thursday, Prime Video debuted the first trailer for the final installment.

The clip opens to the tune of Taylor's 2019 song Daylight from the album Lover as a montage of Belly and Jeremiah's romantic moments plays.

But just before the trailer ends, the music shifts to a different Taylor song – Red (Taylor's Version) – as Conrad appears in Belly's doorway.

The 35-year-old pop star's team jumped in on the chatter with a viral post asking fans, "Are you seeing Daylight or Red (Taylor's Version)?"

No matter where fans stand on the show's central love triangle, there's one thing everyone can agree on: Taylor's music is one of the best parts of the show.

And as the countdown to season 3 begins, plenty of Swifties are speculating as to whether The Summer I Turned Pretty will continue the tradition of debuting a new Taylor's Version track through the show!