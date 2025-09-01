When are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce planning to tie the knot?

New York, New York - Newly-engaged Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are in no rush to enter their wedding planning era.

Taylor Swift (l.) and Travis Kelce are reportedly in no rush to begin wedding planning. © Collage: Matt Winkelmeyer & JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to a new report from People, insiders have revealed that the 35-year-olds "are not in the wedding planning phase yet."

"Taylor and Travis have been in celebration mode ever since the engagement," a source told the outlet.

"Right now they just want to enjoy being engaged, and they are going to take their time with it," they added.

"It has been a relief not having to keep it a secret anymore, and they are glad it is out in the open."

It certainly makes sense that the lovebirds aren't rushing down the aisle, as they've both got busy falls ahead of them professionally.

Travis will return to the gridiron this month for his 13th – and potentially final – NFL season, while Taylor is gearing up to drop her anticipated new album, The Life of a Showgirl.

The stars' engagement news broke the internet last week, racking up well over 35 million likes with an Instagram post bearing the caption, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."