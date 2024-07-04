Why isn't Taylor Swift throwing her famous Fourth of July party this year?
Rhode Island - Pop superstar Taylor Swift usually throws a rager in Rhode Island for the Fourth of July celebrations, but things are looking a bit different this year.
Tay Tay has things to do!
On July 4 through July 6, the 34-year-old pop icon will be performing Eras Tour shows in Amsterdam, which sadly won't allow the singer to host her iconic party.
Last year, the Fortnight artist celebrated July 4 with her lovely group of friends, including the one and only Selena Gomez.
Even the HAIM sisters were there!
"Happy belated Independence Day from your local neighborhood independent girlies," she captioned the photos.
Note – this was before she and her boo Travis Kelce became inseperable!
Swifties find Fourth of July easter eggs
From enjoying popsicles together to laughing by the water, it looks like it was the place to be on Independence Day!
Although, one fan on TikTok has a theory that all Swifties are talking about referencing Alice in Wonderland.
Taylor has always spoken out about her love for the Fourth of July, which happens to be the day that Lewis Carroll's Wonderland stories first came about.
From clues including screengrabs during her Fortnight video to things Travis Kelce said on his New Heights podcast, the theories don't seem too far off!
What do you think – is Taylor masterminding something revolutionary this Independence Day?
