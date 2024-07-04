Why isn't Taylor Swift throwing her famous Fourth of July party this year?

Rhode Island - Pop superstar Taylor Swift usually throws a rager in Rhode Island for the Fourth of July celebrations, but things are looking a bit different this year.

Taylor Swift isn't throwing her iconic Fourth of July party in Rhode Island this year, but why? © Collage: Robin van Lonkhuijsen / ANP / AFP & IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Tay Tay has things to do!

On July 4 through July 6, the 34-year-old pop icon will be performing Eras Tour shows in Amsterdam, which sadly won't allow the singer to host her iconic party.

Last year, the Fortnight artist celebrated July 4 with her lovely group of friends, including the one and only Selena Gomez.

Even the HAIM sisters were there!

"Happy belated Independence Day from your local neighborhood independent girlies," she captioned the photos.

Note – this was before she and her boo Travis Kelce became inseperable!