Kylie Kelce spills how her daughters feel about having Taylor Swift as an aunt!

New York, New York - Kylie Kelce's daughters can't wait for Taylor Swift to enter her aunt era!

Taylor Swift's soon-to-be sister-in-law Kylie Kelce (l.) gushed over the singer's engagement and revealed her daughters' reactions to the news! © Collage: Michael loccisano & Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Friday, the 33-year-old sister-in-law of Taylor's fiancé, Travis Kelce, opened up about the pair's bombshell engagement news on Good Morning America.

"We love love, and we love Taylor and Trav," Kylie, who is married to former Philadelphia Eagle Jason Kelce, gushed.

Kylie added that her four daughters are "thrilled," saying, "They're so excited they're getting another aunt. And we could not be more excited for them and what the future holds."

Taylor and Travis broke the internet last month with the news that they had gotten engaged after two years of dating.

Kylie has been supportive of the 35-year-old pop star from the very start, telling the Today Show in April 2024, "Ultimately, if Travis is happy, we're happy."

"We are always cheering on Uncle Trav; it's such a treat to be able to do that on and off the field," the Not Gonna Lie host continued.