Will Taylor Swift attend Travis Kelce's Chiefs season opener in Brazil?

São Paulo, Brazil - Is Taylor Swift jetting off to Brazil to catch her fiancé Travis Kelce's first game of the 2025 NFL season?

Taylor Swift is reportedly planning to attend the Kansas City Chiefs' season opener in Brazil, which would be her first NFL game as Travis Kelce's fiancée. © DAVID EULITT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 35-year-old pop star's romance with Travis was thrust back into the headlines last month with the news of their engagement after two years of dating.

Now, fans are eagerly awaiting another season of Taylor in her WAG era, cheering on the 35-year-old tight end at his games with the Kansas City Chiefs.

She was a regular fixture during the 2023-24 season, but last year, Taylor opted to only attend home games at Arrowhead Stadium – with the exception of the Super Bowl.

However, there's some talk that Taylor may be in attendance at the Chiefs' season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday, which will be held in São Paulo, Brazil.

Per the Daily Beast, local reporter Leo Dias has confirmed that the Grammy winner will cheer on her husband-to-be from a hospitality suite at the stadium, while Brazilian outlet Folha de São Paulo further claimed that a security plan was being prepared in anticipation of her potential appearance at the game.

Though a significant travel commitment, Taylor's attendance is certainly a possibility, as she is no longer bound to the busy schedule of her record-breaking Eras Tour.