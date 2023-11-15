Travis Kelce says Taylor Swift's Karma lyric change "shocked" him
Kansas City, Missouri - Travis Kelce has revealed his side of the story after Taylor Swift gave him a big shout-out at her most recent Eras Tour performance.
On Wednesday's episode of the New Heights, presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, the 34-year-old tight end told his brother, Jason, that he was "shocked" by her lyric change during Saturday's performance.
With Travis watching from the VIP tent, Taylor swapped a Karma lyric from "Karma is the guy on the screen" to "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs," leaving everyone — including the NFL star himself — swooning.
"Yeah, no, had no clue," Travis said before clarifying, "Well, I might have had a little bit of a clue."
He added that actually hearing it, however, "still shocked" him.
"Oh, shh, she really just said that, alright," Travis said.
The Super Bowl champ has been fairly private about his romance with the 33-year-old singer on the weekly podcast, but with so many high-profile interactions recently, the subject can't quite be ignored.
Travis gushed over her performance, saying, "Taylor absolutely ripped it; she killed it."
Since Saturday's concert, fans have been obsessing over the couple, with new footage giving a better glimpse at Travis watching the game with Taylor's dad, Scott, and the kiss heard 'round the world.
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour shout-out left Travis Kelce blushing
Amid all of the shock surrounding the lyric change on Saturday, Swifties were waiting for one thing — Travis's reaction.
Thankfully, clips soon emerged of the athlete watching the performance, with Travis putting his hands on his face and smiling at the blush-worthy shout-out.
Equally enthusiastic was the Grammy winner's dad, who quickly pointed at him and threw his hands up.
It looks like Travis has acclimated quite well with the Swifts as Scott, famously a Philadelphia Eagles fan, rocked a Kansas City Chiefs lanyard during the show.
Jason Kelce, who currently plays center for the Eagles, said on the podcast that he hoped to "talk some center shop" with Scott, whom Travis revealed played the position back in college.
Travis revealed that he and Scott only first met at dinner in Buenos Aires last Friday, a night originally slated for an Eras Tour show that was postponed due to inclement weather.
The tight end proudly claimed that he converted Scott's fandom during the outing, with Jason then joking, "You're gonna let this man's devilishly good looks and relationship with your daughter sway you from a life of fandom, Scott?"
The Eagles-Chiefs rivalry will only heat up further as Travis and Jason face off at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, with Taylor's attendance not yet confirmed, as she will be playing a show in Brazil the night before.
