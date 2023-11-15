Travis Kelce says Taylor Swift's Karma lyric change "shocked" him

Kansas City, Missouri - Travis Kelce has revealed his side of the story after Taylor Swift gave him a big shout-out at her most recent Eras Tour performance.

Travis Kelce has revealed that he didn't know Taylor Swift would actually change the Karma lyrics during Saturday's Eras Tour show. © Collage: IMAGO / Latin America News Agency & Screenshot/TikTok/@flormosso_

On Wednesday's episode of the New Heights, presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, the 34-year-old tight end told his brother, Jason, that he was "shocked" by her lyric change during Saturday's performance.

With Travis watching from the VIP tent, Taylor swapped a Karma lyric from "Karma is the guy on the screen" to "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs," leaving everyone — including the NFL star himself — swooning.

"Yeah, no, had no clue," Travis said before clarifying, "Well, I might have had a little bit of a clue."

He added that actually hearing it, however, "still shocked" him.

"Oh, shh, she really just said that, alright," Travis said.

The Super Bowl champ has been fairly private about his romance with the 33-year-old singer on the weekly podcast, but with so many high-profile interactions recently, the subject can't quite be ignored.

Travis gushed over her performance, saying, "Taylor absolutely ripped it; she killed it."

Since Saturday's concert, fans have been obsessing over the couple, with new footage giving a better glimpse at Travis watching the game with Taylor's dad, Scott, and the kiss heard 'round the world.

