The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco drops "wild" update about her love life!

The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco has shared the exciting news that she and Tom Pelphrey have gotten engaged a year after welcoming their first baby.

On Wednesday, the 38-year-old showed off the sparkling jewel on her ring finger in an Instagram story post and wrote, "What a wild, beautiful journey life can be."

"Grateful for every road that led me straight to you," she added, tagging her new fiancé, actor Tom Pelphrey (42).

The pair have been dating since 2022, and they welcomed their first baby, a daughter named Matilda, last spring.

The Big Bang Theory's Sheldon Cooper would surely shake his head at the actor, who played Penny on the long-running sitcom, and explain the road didn't lead her directly to her new love, but via a few detours.



After all, this would be Cuoco's third wedding: she was married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting (37) between 2013 and 2016 and to equestrian Karl Cook (33) from 2018 to 2022.

During the filming of The Big Bang Theory, Cuoco briefly dated co-star Johnny Galecki, who played her character's love interest and eventual husband on the CBS hit.