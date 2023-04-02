Kaley Cuoco introduces the "new light of our lives"

Los Angeles, California - The Big Band Theory star Kaley Cuoco has become a mother for the first time!

Kaley Cuoco shared photos on Instagram of her newborn baby girl, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, born on Thursday. © Collage: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Instagram/Screenshot/kaleycuoco

The 37-year-old proudly announced the birth of her daughter on her Instagram account on Saturday.

"Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives!" she shared along with several photos holding her newborn baby. "We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle."

The new bundle of joy made her arrival on Thursday.

"Thank you to the doctors, nurses, family and friends who have helped us so much over the past few days," Cuoco added. "We are blessed beyond measure."

The actor announced she was expecting with her partner, Ozark actor Tom Pelphrey, in October.

"@tommypelphrey didn’t think I could fall even more in love with you , but I did," she wrote.