The Drew Barrymore Show writers refuse to return after WGA strike scandal

New York, New York - The writers' strike may be over, but the scribes behind The Drew Barrymore show aren't planning to return.

The Drew Barrymore Show has lost three of its writers after the star's controversial response to the WGA strike. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

The 48-year-old Scream star faced intense backlash last month after she attempted to restart production on her talk show despite the then-ongoing WGA strike.

With WGA reaching an agreement with the AMPTP, The Drew Barrymore Show is set to return on October 16, but the series' three WGA writers have declined to come back.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, writers Chelsea White, Cristina Kinon, and Liz Koe have all refused their offers to return to the talk show.

The Drew Barrymore Show has begun a search for new writers as a result, with the outlet confirming it plans to "be in compliance with the guild."