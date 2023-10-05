The Drew Barrymore Show writers refuse to return after WGA strike scandal
New York, New York - The writers' strike may be over, but the scribes behind The Drew Barrymore show aren't planning to return.
The 48-year-old Scream star faced intense backlash last month after she attempted to restart production on her talk show despite the then-ongoing WGA strike.
With WGA reaching an agreement with the AMPTP, The Drew Barrymore Show is set to return on October 16, but the series' three WGA writers have declined to come back.
Per The Hollywood Reporter, writers Chelsea White, Cristina Kinon, and Liz Koe have all refused their offers to return to the talk show.
The Drew Barrymore Show has begun a search for new writers as a result, with the outlet confirming it plans to "be in compliance with the guild."
Drew Barrymore faced widespread backlash for crossing WGA picket line
Barrymore apologized for her choice to resume production after facing widespread criticism, saying in a since-deleted video that she "wanted to own a decision so that it wasn't a PR-protected situation."
"I know there's just nothing I can do that will make this okay for those this is not okay with. I fully accept that," the actor added.
She later reversed course and confirmed the premiere would not happen until the strike was resolved.
Cover photo: ANGELA WEISS / AFP