Zendaya attends Tom Holland's Romeo & Juliet opening night!

London, UK - Zendaya stepped out in support of Tom Holland's star-studded opening night in Romeo & Juliet on the West End.

Zendaya (l.) was spotted sneaking into the opening night of Tom Holland's run in Romeo & Juliet on the West End. © Collage: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS & Future Image

The 27-year-old made a quiet – but not unnoticed – appearance at Thursday's premiere, opting to enter through the side entrance rather than walking the carpet.

Zendaya's decision to skip the carpet is not unusual for the couple, as Tom did the same when visiting her at the London premieres of Dune: Part Two and Challengers earlier this year.

Fans were quick to identify her fashionable fit for the evening, which appeared to be a corseted black gown from the Vivienne Westwood Spring/Summer 2023 collection by Andreas Kronthaler.

Tom stars as Romeo alongside Francesca Amewudah-Rivers' Juliet for the West End production that will run for a 12-week limited engagement.

Zendaya has gushed over her 27-year-old beau's latest venture, telling Vogue that she planned on attending "as many shows" as she could.

The Euphoria star even revealed that she ran lines with Tom to help him prepare for his role in the iconic play!