Trevor Noah extends Grammys hosting streak with 2025 awards ceremony!

Los Angeles, California - Trevor Noah will return to host the 2025 Grammy Awards next month, marking the fifth consecutive time the comedian has helmed music 's biggest night.

Noah's return was confirmed on Tuesday – just under two weeks before the 67th annual Grammy Awards are due to take place.

The 40-year-old talk show host is also set to produce the ceremony.

The awards show, which will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, is planning to raise money for the city's wildfire relief efforts after the deadly blazes that destroyed much of the area earlier this month.

The 2025 Grammys will see some of the industry's biggest powerhouses face off in the top categories, with Beyoncé leading the star-studded pack of nominees.

Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department has earned her six nominations, while rapper Kendrick Lamar racked up seven nominations – largely pushed by his smash-hit diss track Not Like Us.

Also in the running are Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Ariana Grande, Post Malone, and two of 2024's biggest breakout stars, Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan.