Wendy Williams' son Kevin Jr. alleges team is using her amid "fatal" alcohol abuse

New York, New York - Daytime host Wendy Williams' son Kevin Hunter Jr. has claimed that his mother is being used by her team amid her alleged "fatal" battle with alcoholism.

Despite Wendy Williams (r) previously claiming that she was feeling "better than ever," her son Kevin Hunter Jr. has dropped some shocking bombshells! © Collage: David Livingston / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The controversy surrounding the 58-year-old's health and financial woes continues with new shocking allegations from her son.

Per The US Sun, the 22-year-old college student alleged that Wendy's team is taking advantage of her wealth amid the star's alleged battle with alcoholism.

Her son claims her battle with addiction doesn't allow her to make sound decisions.

Kevin Hunter Jr. also maintained her alcohol abuse "could kill her" as her body does not process booze at the same "rate" as a "normal" person's would.

"We've spoken about it," he said in the bombshell interview.

He further explained, "I've said, 'This is one thing where you don't know how to approach it normally, and that's fine,' ... it's gotten to a point where, yes, it could have that effect that it might be fatal because it affects her way worse than a normal person since it stays in her system."