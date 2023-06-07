Wendy Williams' son Kevin Jr. alleges team is using her amid "fatal" alcohol abuse
New York, New York - Daytime host Wendy Williams' son Kevin Hunter Jr. has claimed that his mother is being used by her team amid her alleged "fatal" battle with alcoholism.
The controversy surrounding the 58-year-old's health and financial woes continues with new shocking allegations from her son.
Per The US Sun, the 22-year-old college student alleged that Wendy's team is taking advantage of her wealth amid the star's alleged battle with alcoholism.
Her son claims her battle with addiction doesn't allow her to make sound decisions.
Kevin Hunter Jr. also maintained her alcohol abuse "could kill her" as her body does not process booze at the same "rate" as a "normal" person's would.
"We've spoken about it," he said in the bombshell interview.
He further explained, "I've said, 'This is one thing where you don't know how to approach it normally, and that's fine,' ... it's gotten to a point where, yes, it could have that effect that it might be fatal because it affects her way worse than a normal person since it stays in her system."
Wendy Williams' team sounds off following her son's explosive interview!
According to Entertainment Tonight, the titular talk show host's manager Will Selby slammed Kevin's claims.
"Taking advantage of her for what? To get what? To do what? I'm not here to brag but I was doing just okay before Wendy came along and I insisted on helping her because she requested my assistance," Selby hit back while speaking to outlet.
Wendy's manager further broke down the host's court-appointed guardianship and insisted that there's "no way" the radio personality can be taken advantage by anyone.
"So, no one, even if they wanted to take advantage of her, everything has to get approved by that court," Selby added.
"So, any type of business dealings that we do, Wendy, myself and anyone – we have to get the guardianship to sign off on it. So how can anyone take advantage of her?"
Wendy's rep Shawn Zanotti shared a similar statement about Kevin Jr.'s interview and slammed the US Sun while adding that the daytime talk show how is taking the "necessary steps" to be in a "better place."
