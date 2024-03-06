Will Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid make their red carpet debut at the Oscars?
Los Angeles, California - Will actor Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid go public with their romance at this year's Oscar ceremony? Here's the tea!
Per Page Six's Tuesday report, the 49-year-old A-lister is apparently planning on going public with the 28-year-old supermodel at the 94th Academy Awards.
An insider dished to the site that Bradley is looking to "hard launch" his relationship with Gigi at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Another anonymous tipster claims that things between the two are "definitely getting more serious; they are totally into each other."
Still, fans shouldn't expect to see the supposed couple walk the red carpet as another source shared, "I don't know if they will walk the Vanity Fair carpet together, but they will join up inside."
Plus, the Maestro star traditionally brings his mom, Gloria Campano, as a plus one to the award ceremony, but we'll see what happens at this year's Oscars!
Bradley and Gigi, who was previously linked to Leonardo DiCaprio, first sparked dating rumors back in October 2023 when it was reported that the two had been "spending a lot of time together."
Cover photo: Collage: TOMMASO BODDI & ANGELA WEISS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP