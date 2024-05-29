Will Sean "Diddy" Combs face indictment over abuse allegations?

New York, New York - Rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs could be heading to court after being named in eight civil lawsuits amid the numerous sexual abuse allegations against him.

Sean "Diddy" Combs could be standing trial over his numerous abuse allegations. © Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday, CNN reported that the US Justice Department may be gearing up to indict the 54-year-old mogul after his accusers were interviewed by federal investigators.

Per the site, Combs' accusers have been notified that they could be asked to testify in front of an NYC federal grand jury.

The outlet further shared that witness preparations are still in process since the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agency is still gathering evidence against the Bad Boy Records founder.



An insider said that HSI is making sure their investigation is "thorough" so that any potential indictment is "bulletproof."

Back in March, the feds raided the record producer's Los Angeles and Miami homes, with an insider maintaining that agents are contacting people possibly featured in videos obtained from his properties.

Most recently, Diddy was caught on camera physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.