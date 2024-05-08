Will Smith targeted by attempted burglar trespassing on property

Los Angeles, California - Actor Will Smith faced some trouble at his Los Angeles estate, as police were called several times to apprehend a trespasser on the property.

A trespasser was arrested at Will Smith's Los Angeles home on Wednesday after police were called several times. © Chandan Khanna / AFP

On Wednesday night, an intruder was spotted sneaking around the Men in Black star's home, per TMZ.

When police first arrived, the unwanted guest had already left but returned to Smith's property a short time later.

As the 55-year-old's security service confirmed, the burglar gained access to Smith's property on his return.

During his attempted break-in, a security guard was able to overpower the man before law enforcement arrived.

They arrested the intruder, who was later identified as 37-year-old Robert Ogden.

The actor himself was not at home at the time of the crime.

Ogden cannot be released from prison without bail, as police say the risk of him striking again is too great.

This is not the first home invasion to hit the Smith family this year, as in February, unknown individuals climbed onto the balcony of Jada Pinkett Smith.

She herself was at home at the time and is said to have scared the thieves off.