Zayn Malik pays tribute to "brother" Liam Payne at hometown show: "This is for you"

Wolverhampton, UK - Singer Zayn Malik honored his former One Direction bandmate, Liam Payne , during a recent performance in the late artist's hometown of Wolverhampton.

Artist Zayn Malik (l.) honored his former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne during his recent concert in England. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@zayn & @liampayne

During his show at the University of Wolverhampton, the 31-year-old dedicated his performance of Stairway To The Sky to Liam.

He stated, "I've been doing something at the end of the show, every night, and it's been dedicated to my brother Liam Payne. Rest in peace," per TMZ.

Zayn also addressed his late friend directly from the stage, saying, "I hope you're seeing this. We're in your hometown tonight, Wolverhampton. This is for you, Liam."

The heartwarming tribute comes amid the ongoing investigation into Liam's tragic death, which saw him fall from a third-floor balcony at a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Authorities are currently pursuing charges against three individuals who allegedly supplied him with drugs, including his close friend Roger Nores.

Zayn also recently attended Liam's funeral, along with other former One Direction bandmates.