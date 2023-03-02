Fans gush over proof that Zendaya and Tom Holland are the perfect match

Los Angeles, California - Fans are going wild over a resurfaced video of Zendaya describing what she looks for in a relationship, proving boyfriend Tom Holland is her perfect match!

Zendaya and Tom Holland have been together since at least 2021.

Did Zendaya manifest her dream love story?

A fan edit has gone viral thanks to an adorable resurfaced clip of the 26-year-old describing what she looks for in a partner.

"Some people don't necessarily like the 'oh you're beautiful, oh you're this,'" she said in the video.

"Me? I need you to vocalize that. I need to know, I need to hear it, and I need to hear it often," she continued.

The edit from Twitter user @emiliemediaacc then compiles moments from press interviews in which Holland lives up to all of her expectations as he tells her how beautiful she is on several occasions.

Fans gushed over the video, praising the pair as "a match made in heaven" and admiring the Uncharted actor's sweet words of affirmation to his girlfriend.

Zendaya and Holland were rumored to be romantically involved since they began co-starring in the Spider-Man film franchise in 2017, and the speculation proved true after they were caught kissing in 2021. They made things Instagram official soon afterward.

Since then, fans haven't been able to get enough of the sweet couple.