Zendaya sparks new engagement rumors with Tom Holland and huge diamond ring!

Los Angeles, California - Shortly after making her long-awaited return to the red carpet , Zendaya has reignited speculation that she's engaged to her boyfriend Tom Holland !

Fans are buzzing after Zendaya posted a snap (r.) featuring a massive diamond ring on her finger, wondering if it was an engagement ring from Tom Holland (l.). © Collage: Emma McIntyre / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@zendaya

After a flood of rumors suggesting the pair was heading down the aisle at the end of last year, fans are convinced once again that wedding bells are ringing!

The 26-year-old Euphoria star kept her followers updated with all the details behind her stunning fashion at the NAACP Image Awards and the Screen Actors Guild Awards over the weekend.

But one particular snap from her Instagram story caught fans' attention. In the photo, Zendaya wishes her followers a good night with a close-up mirror selfie.

Of course, it was the massive diamond ring noticeable in the shot that sent fans into a frenzy, with many immediately assuming it was an engagement ring.

Was the yellow diamond stunner a gift from her boo?