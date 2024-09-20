Is Zendaya worried about her Oscars chances for Challengers role?

Los Angeles, California - Zendaya has reportedly led the charge to earn her first Oscar nomination on the back of her acclaimed tennis-centric flick, Challengers.

The 28-year-old's electric performance as former sports pro Tashi Duncan wowed fans and critics alike when the movie hit theaters in April.

While the hype quickly sparked up some Oscars buzz for Zendaya, a new report has revealed that she is feeling optimistic about her chances.

"Zendaya wouldn't have pushed for this Oscar campaign if she didn't think she at least had a shot," an inside source told Life & Style on Thursday.

"Even though she was proud of the movie, she genuinely didn't think it would make the money it has or get the critical acclaim that it has."

Zendaya also served as a producer on Challengers, where she starred alongside Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist.

The Euphoria actor is said to have the "full backing" of Amy Pascal, a notable executive in the industry, in her campaign.

But she'll face some formidable competition for Best Actress, as Angelina Jolie and Amy Adams are both eyeing nods of their own.