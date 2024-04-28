Tom Holland praises Zendaya's new movie: "I know what I'm doing this weekend!"

Los Angeles, California - Tom Holland has again proven to be Hollywood's most supportive boyfriend as he gave the sweetest shout-out to Zendaya and her new movie, Challengers.

Tom Holland (r.) encouraged fans to go see Zendaya's new movie in a sweet social media shout-out. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press & Angela Weiss / AFP

The tennis-centric flick swung into theaters on Friday, and Tom made sure to remind fans with a sweet post the following day.

The 27-year-old shared the Challengers poster to his Instagram feed and wrote, "I know what I'm doing this weekend!"

He also added the movie's trailer to his story, writing, "CHALLENGERS IS OUT NOW! LETS GOOOO!"

The Crowded Room actor paid a visit to the film's premiere in his native London, opting not to walk the red carpet but still sneaking in some PDA with the leading lady once inside the screening.

Challengers, which also stars Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor, has earned another wave of acclaim for Zendaya, with some already throwing in some early Oscars campaigning!

Tom's show of support comes after insiders dished on Friday that the couple, who have been publicly dating for three years, have discussed the possibility of getting married.