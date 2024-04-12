Zendaya courts Oscars buzz as first Challengers reviews roll in

Critics have hailed Zendaya's leading turn in Challengers as a standout performance, courting buzz that the role could score the star her first Oscar nod. © IMAGO / Landmark Media

On Friday, reviews for the anticipated tennis flick, directed by Luca Guadagnino, began to roll in, earning Challengers a 100% debut on Rotten Tomatoes before slipping to an admirable 96%.

A clear theme amid the glowing reviews is the 27-year-old Euphoria star's standout performance as shrew tennis pro Tashi, whose complex character remains at the heart of the movie.

"Zendaya is the linchpin," David Rooney of The Hollywood Reporter wrote. "Her work here, on the heels of Dune: Part Two, cements her status as a born Movie Star."

"Challengers is the ultimate example to date of what has become a distinctively Zendaya screen energy," Vulture staff writer Matt Zoller Seitz said.

"When she raises up her racket hand to serve, you believe she could break your nose with the force of her swing and also that her character is driven, after all these years, by diverted rage at having the world and losing it.

Naturally, fans have gone into a total frenzy over the positive response, and many have volunteered to lead the campaign to earn Zendaya her first Oscar nod.