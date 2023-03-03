Jenna Ortega and Zendaya are a new duo driving fans wild

Los Angeles, California - After Zendaya and Jenna Ortega shared a Disney Channel reunion at the recent Screen Actors Guild Awards , fans began recirculating an old clip of the Wednesday actor praising the Euphoria star big time. The match-up is getting some serious love.

Zendaya (l) and Jenna Ortega both presented at Sunday's Screen Actors Guild Awards, and fans are loving the two of them together in more throwback viral clips. © Collage: Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & VALERIE MACON / AFP

As two of Gen-Z's current "It Girls," Zendaya and Ortega are certainly no strangers to going viral on social media.

The latest fan-favorite moment is a throwback video of Ortega praising the 26-year-old from back in their Disney days.

"I look up to Zendaya because she's such a great model for young girls," the 20-year-old said in the video.

"She works hard, and she just seems incredibly sweet. I've actually met her before, and she was sweet to me. I've only heard nice things about her."

The adorable clip resurfaced after the stars posed together at Sunday's award show, where they both did double duty as nominees and presenters.

Once again, fans couldn't get enough of the actors together at the ceremony.

"God bless whoever put Zendaya and Jenna Ortega at the same table," one fan wrote.

"Jenna Ortega and Zendaya interacting makes me so happy," another said.

Twitter users also recirculated old photos of the pair from back when they were working on their respective Disney shows.