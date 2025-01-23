Oscar nominations 2025: Zendaya shut out in stunning snub of Challengers

Los Angeles, California - Despite hitting an ace with critics upon its release, Challengers has emerged empty-handed from the 2025 Oscar nominations.

Despite hitting an ace with critics upon its release, Zendaya-led Challengers has emerged empty-handed from the 2025 Oscar nominations. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press

Leading lady Zendaya courted awards buzz once the tennis-centric flick hit theaters last April, but the Academy Awards surprisingly shut her – and the movie as a whole – out of its honorees on Thursday.

The 28-year-old competed for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy at the 2025 Golden Globes earlier this month but ultimately lost out to The Substance star Demi Moore.

Nevertheless, Luca Guadagnino's film still came home with a prize, thanks to a well-deserved win for Best Original Score.

But the Academy Awards thought otherwise, snubbing Challengers in all categories.

Needless to say, fans were none-too-pleased when the news broke.

"I'm storming the Dolby Theater January 6 style because the Academy didn't nominate Challengers for Best Original Score," one X user joked.

As some pointed out, Challengers may have suffered the adverse effects of recency bias, as its release date put it over six months from the debut of this year's heavy-hitters.