Tom Holland protects Zendaya from aggressive paparazzi during buzzy date night

New York, New York - Tom Holland stepped in to protect Zendaya from aggressive paparazzi during the pair's recent date night.

Tom Holland (l.) stepped in to protect Zendaya from aggressive paparazzi during the pair's recent date night. © Collage: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS & Arturo Holmes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 28-year-olds stepped out in style on Thursday as they celebrated the launch of Tom's new non-alcoholic beer brand, Bero, in New York City.

At one point in the night, paparazzi hounded Zendaya as they exited their hotel, per TMZ.

When the Euphoria actor was further swarmed for autographs, Tom intervened to give Zendaya a safe exit from the increasingly aggressive crowd.

Footage of the moment has now gone viral as fans gush over his superhero-esque moves!

The couple, who went public with their romance in 2021, opted for matching maroon looks for the Bero launch event. They showed some subtle PDA throughout the night, often holding hands as they made their way around.

Tom and Zendaya also earned some exciting news on Friday as their anticipated return in Spider-Man 4 was confirmed by Sony, who revealed that the movie would hit theaters in 2026, per Variety.