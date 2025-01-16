What are Zendaya and Tom Holland planning for their "dream wedding"?

Los Angeles, California - After getting engaged over the holidays, Zendaya and Tom Holland are reportedly dreaming up plans for their wedding!

© Collage: Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP

According to Life & Style, the 28-year-olds are not in any rush to head down the aisle, but that doesn't mean they're not already thinking about the big day.

A source dished to the outlet that Zendaya has "always wanted to be a summer bride," and the fiancés are also contemplating the possibility of a destination wedding.

"They have already gone back and forth on whether to have a destination wedding in Italy – they both love that idea – or at a lavish private estate in LA overlooking the ocean," the insider revealed. "They may end up doing both."

Tom supposedly has just one ask that he won't budge on: "He wants them to say their vows as the sun is setting. He knows it will be a magical moment."

Though their dream wedding may be lavish, the lovebirds kept their engagement fairly low-key. Tom is said to have popped the question between Christmas and New Year's at Zendaya's family home, with just the two of them present.

The Euphoria star then debuted the eye-popping diamond on the red carpet of the Golden Globes on January 5, with formal confirmation of the engagement coming a day later.

In true Zendaya fashion, the source shared that her wedding will surely include some red-carpet-worthy looks – several of them, in fact!