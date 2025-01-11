Tom Holland's dad spills details of Zendaya proposal: "Tom had everything planned out"

London, UK - Tom Holland's dad has officially confirmed his son's engagement to Zendaya – and spilled plenty of details on the swoon-worthy proposal!

Tom Holland's (r.) dad has officially confirmed his son's engagement to Zendaya – and spilled plenty of details on the swoon-worthy proposal! © IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

The 57-year-old author opened up about Tom's engagement in a Patreon post shared Friday.

He said his 28-year-old son was "very incredibly well prepared" for the big moment, which reportedly took place between Christmas and New Year's.

"He had purchased a ring. He had spoken with her father and gained permission to propose to his daughter," Dominic revealed, per People.

"Tom had everything planned out… When, where, how, what to say, what to wear."

He continued on to gush over the lovebirds, adding, "I am completely confident they will make a successful union."

Zendaya first debuted her eye-catching engagement ring at the 2025 Golden Globes, where she was nominated for her role in Challengers.

The 28-year-old played coy about whether the diamond really was an engagement ring, but the news was ultimately confirmed the following day.

Insiders have also revealed that Tom and Zendaya, who went public with their romance in 2021, made their love story even before the engagement with matching tattoos.