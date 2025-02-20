Will Smith eyes Zendaya for role in sequel to one of his hit movies!

Los Angeles, California - Will Smith is toying with the idea of a sequel to his hit 2008 movie Hancock, and he's already got Zendaya in mind for a possible role!

Will Smith (l.) is toying with the idea of a sequel to his hit 2008 movie Hancock, and he's already got Zendaya in mind for a possible role! © Collage: Frazer Harrison & Arturo Holmes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 56-year-old actor appeared on xQc's Twitch stream on Wednesday, where he spilled the beans about planning for a potential Hancock 2.

"There's a really cool, really cool Hancock 2 idea," Will said.

"We haven't even talked about it, so I'll give you on little piece – Zendaya will be being approached for Hancock 2, for a role in Hancock 2," he added.

A sequel to the superhero flick has been teased for years but never officially confirmed.

Should it come to fruition, the 28-year-old Euphoria star is certainly an obvious choice.

Along with being one of Hollywood's biggest names at the moment, she's got plenty of experience in the superhero realm thanks to her role as Michelle "MJ" Jones Watson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.