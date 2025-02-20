Will Smith eyes Zendaya for role in sequel to one of his hit movies!
Los Angeles, California - Will Smith is toying with the idea of a sequel to his hit 2008 movie Hancock, and he's already got Zendaya in mind for a possible role!
The 56-year-old actor appeared on xQc's Twitch stream on Wednesday, where he spilled the beans about planning for a potential Hancock 2.
"There's a really cool, really cool Hancock 2 idea," Will said.
"We haven't even talked about it, so I'll give you on little piece – Zendaya will be being approached for Hancock 2, for a role in Hancock 2," he added.
A sequel to the superhero flick has been teased for years but never officially confirmed.
Should it come to fruition, the 28-year-old Euphoria star is certainly an obvious choice.
Along with being one of Hollywood's biggest names at the moment, she's got plenty of experience in the superhero realm thanks to her role as Michelle "MJ" Jones Watson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Will Zendaya expand her resumé in the superhero genre?
Zendaya made her debut as the latest iteration of Spider-Man's iconic love interest in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, starring opposite her now-fiancé Tom Holland.
While the MCU's Spider-Man saga appeared complete with 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, a fourth installment has been confirmed, with both Tom and Zendaya on board to return.
Very few details have been shared about the buzzy sequel, but the Uncharted actor did reveal in October that he and Zendaya were "bouncing around the living room" when they read the script!
