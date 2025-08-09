Zendaya and Tom Holland get cozy on set as Spider-Man 4 kicks off production!

London, UK - Zendaya and Tom Holland have been spotted across the pond as production kicks off on the anticipated fourth installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Spider-Man saga.

Zendaya and Tom Holland were spotted holding hands on the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in the UK. © Collage: IMAGO / Visions In Golf & Bestimage

As reported by People, Zendaya was photographed with her 29-year-old fiancé as he filmed scenes for the new flick – officially billed as Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The Euphoria actor is set to reprise her role as Michelle "MJ" Jones in the movie, but it seems she was off-duty in the recent snaps, as she was seen sporting her diamond engagement ring.

Zendaya also brought her beloved dog, Noon, along for the day, per the Daily Mail.

Tom was bundled up for the shoot, wearing a beanie, scarves, and a jacket as he filmed at the Brookwood Cemetery in Surrey.

The lovebirds, who went public with their romance in 2021, have made a habit of supporting each other on set – even when they aren't both starring in the project!

The Uncharted star was seen on the set of Euphoria back in April as Zendaya filmed scenes for the show's upcoming third season.