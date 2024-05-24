Zendaya and Tom Holland show PDA after Romeo & Juliet date night!

London, UK - Zendaya and Tom Holland stepped out hand-in-hand after enjoying a low-key date night at the Uncharted star's opening night on the West End.

Zendaya (l.) and Tom Holland were spotted holding hands as they exited the opening night show of Romeo & Juliet on the West End. © Collage: Tiziana FABI / AFP & Michael loccisano / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Thursday, Tom made his debut in Romeo & Juliet opposite Francesca Amewudah-Rivers.

The show's opening night welcomed a number of famous faces, including his fellow Marvel stars Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton.

But perhaps the most notable entrance – albeit from the side – was Zendaya, who avoided the red carpet before entering the theater.

After the curtain fell, the 27-year-old Euphoria star emerged hand-in-hand with Tom as the couple made their way out of the venue.

Zendaya ultimately made her way into the car as The Crowded Room actor thanked fans for their support. As one adorable clip caught, Z was seen leaning out of the car to take a picture of Tom waving to the crowd.

Despite their high-profile careers, Tom and Zendaya often opt out of making buzzy joint appearances – hence the avoidance of the red carpet.