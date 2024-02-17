Zendaya and Tom Holland hold hands after attending Dune: Part Two party

London, UK - After turning heads with her show-stopping premiere look, Zendaya enjoyed a low-key date night with Tom Holland at the Dune: Part Two afterparty.

Zendaya was spotted with boyfriend Tom Holland as the pair attended an afterparty following Thursday's Dune: Part Two premiere in London. © Collage: Daniel LEAL / AFP & Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Thursday, Zendaya rocked what just might be her most impressive red carpet look yet with Thierry Mugler's cyborg suit from the 19985 haute couture collection.

The 27-year-old followed that number up with a chic black gown, which she continued to wear for the evening's post-premiere celebrations.

While Tom did not walk the carpet with his girlfriend, he was spotted at the venue with his family as Zendaya took center stage with her co-stars, including Timothée Chalamet, Austin Butler, and Florence Pugh.

Later that night, the lovebirds were spotted together as they left the Dune: Part Two afterparty hand-in-hand. Tom followed suit with Z's second look as he rocked a black t-shirt with a black vest over it, paired with matching pants.

The rare outing comes shortly after the Spider-Man star shot down rumors that he and Zendaya were on the rocks after she unfollowed him – and everyone else – on Instagram at the start of the new year.