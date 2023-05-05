Zendaya and Tom Holland turn NBA Playoffs into an adorable date night!
San Francisco, California - The Golden State Warriors got some star-studded support during Thursday's playoff game from none other than Zendaya and Tom Holland!
After spending time in Tom's hometown across the pond, the 26-year-olds have now ventured to Zendaya's home state of California.
The Euphoria star dressed down for the occasion, rocking a black Warriors cap and a white t-shirt.
Tom also kept things casual with a light gray sweatshirt and sunglasses.
Zendaya proudly cheered on the NBA team, pointing to her hat when the camera showed her off to the crowd.
The Chase Center shared a video of the Oakland native on social media, appropriately declaring her "Bay Area royalty."
Thankfully for Z, the Warriors emerged victorious in Game 2 of the conference semifinals with a 127-100 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.
While the pair both stayed focused on the court action, fans did catch a few sweet moments between them during the game.
Zendaya and Tom Holland get cozy at NBA Playoffs
The Spider-Man: No Way Home costars indulged in some subtle PDA, with a fan-snapped photo catching them holding hands behind Tom's back.
Zendaya and Tom also shared some special moments with other attendees, with the Uncharted actor even taking a fan's phone to grab a few adorable selfies together.
The pair, who have been dating since at least 2021, have shared quite a few memorable date nights recently, including an Usher concert and a chic London dinner.
