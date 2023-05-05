Zendaya and Tom Holland turn NBA Playoffs into an adorable date night!

By Kelly Christ

San Francisco, California - The Golden State Warriors got some star-studded support during Thursday's playoff game from none other than Zendaya and Tom Holland!

Zendaya and Tom Holland were spotted at the Chase Center on Thursday, cheering on the Golden State Warriors during the NBA Playoffs.  © Collage: IMAGO/USA TODAY Network

After spending time in Tom's hometown across the pond, the 26-year-olds have now ventured to Zendaya's home state of California.

The Euphoria star dressed down for the occasion, rocking a black Warriors cap and a white t-shirt.

Tom also kept things casual with a light gray sweatshirt and sunglasses.

Zendaya proudly cheered on the NBA team, pointing to her hat when the camera showed her off to the crowd.

The Chase Center shared a video of the Oakland native on social media, appropriately declaring her "Bay Area royalty."

Thankfully for Z, the Warriors emerged victorious in Game 2 of the conference semifinals with a 127-100 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

While the pair both stayed focused on the court action, fans did catch a few sweet moments between them during the game.

Zendaya and Tom Holland get cozy at NBA Playoffs

The Spider-Man: No Way Home costars indulged in some subtle PDA, with a fan-snapped photo catching them holding hands behind Tom's back.

Zendaya and Tom also shared some special moments with other attendees, with the Uncharted actor even taking a fan's phone to grab a few adorable selfies together.

The pair, who have been dating since at least 2021, have shared quite a few memorable date nights recently, including an Usher concert and a chic London dinner.

