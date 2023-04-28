Zendaya celebrates top prize at CinemaCon with a vintage fashion moment

Las Vegas, Nevada - Zendaya ended her time at CinemaCon in epic style, taking home the top prize of Star of the Year on the final night of the convention.

Zendaya was awarded Star of the Year at CinemaCon on Thursday. © Collage: Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 26-year-old accepted the honor while rocking another vintage fashion look, this time a gorgeous light brown leather and lace dress from Versace.

In her acceptance speech, the Euphoria star spoke at length about the importance of movie theaters, even confessing she often snags a ticket to sneak into the back of screenings of her own films.

"It's been so special because I get to watch what the movie-going experience does for people. It's healing, and it's magical and I feel so grateful to be a part of it," Zendaya said.

The Disney alum also admitted that her career had come full circle, revealing that her first date was at a movie theater to see Spider-Man when she was just 15, about six years before she'd take on the role of the web-slinger's love interest in the MCU iteration.

Along with her newest career milestone, Zendaya also revealed on social media that she had another childhood dream come true this week - but probably not one you'd expect!