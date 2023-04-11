Zendaya dishes on life with Tom Holland in their new London home!

London, UK - Zendaya has given some rare insight into her life with her boyfriend, Tom Holland, across the pond!

Zendaya opened up about her life in London with her boyfriend Tom Holland in a new interview. © Collage: Bennett Raglin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP

The 26-year-old made some surprising confessions while speaking to The Sun about her British boo!

Zendaya joked that while she's certainly a fan of Tom's accent, she still can't quite understand everything he says.

"I love the ­British accent, but as much as Tom tries to explain it to me, I will never understand rhyming slang," she said.

The Marvel co-stars, who have been dating since at least 2021, have settled comfortably into London after purchasing a home in Richmond last year.

Zendaya told the outlet that Tom is "really good in the kitchen" but admitted that they have to keep their space from one another while cooking.

"We learnt early on that only one of us could be in the kitchen at a time, we are both control freaks so we can't be in there together," the Euphoria actor said.



Life in the UK seems to be the perfect fit for the pair, as they've spent quite some time there together in the past few months.