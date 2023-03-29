Zendaya and Tom Holland hit the town for a stylish London date night!
London, UK - Zendaya and Tom Holland stepped out for a stylish date night across the pond, sending fans into a frenzy!
The 26-year-olds went out on the town for a lavish dinner at the Indian restaurant Jamavar in Tom's home city of London.
Zendaya donned a blue silk slip dress paired with knee-high black leather boots. She completed the look with a long, leather trench coat.
Tom opted for a bright pop of color with a striped sweater under a brown houndstooth blazer.
The couple, who has been together since at least 2021, took a photo with Executive Chef Surender Mohan, who said that it was a "pleasure" to have them at the restaurant.
Fans gushed over the new photo, praising their outfits and sharing their excitement over the duo's continued outings.
"parents going strong," one fan joked.
Though the Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars prefer to keep things pretty private, they've been spotted on many occasions recently enjoying some downtime in the UK.
Zendaya and Tom Holland spend time across the pond
Zendaya and Tom have been spotted spending time together in London several times in the past few weeks, even ditching this year's Oscars for a laid-back stroll through the city streets.
The outings have shown the pair is as strong as ever, with the Euphoria star even rocking a ring bearing Tom's initials in a recent video!
Fans can expect to see Zendaya back in the States next month, as she is set to receive the CinemaCon Star of the Year Award at the Big Screen Achievement Awards in Las Vegas.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/@chefsurendermohan