Zendaya and Tom Holland hit the town for a stylish London date night!

London, UK - Zendaya and Tom Holland stepped out for a stylish date night across the pond, sending fans into a frenzy!

Zendaya and Tom Holland (r) posed with Executive Chef Surender Mohan (c) at Jamavar in London. © Screenshot/Instagram/@chefsurendermohan

The 26-year-olds went out on the town for a lavish dinner at the Indian restaurant Jamavar in Tom's home city of London.

Zendaya donned a blue silk slip dress paired with knee-high black leather boots. She completed the look with a long, leather trench coat.

Tom opted for a bright pop of color with a striped sweater under a brown houndstooth blazer.

The couple, who has been together since at least 2021, took a photo with Executive Chef Surender Mohan, who said that it was a "pleasure" to have them at the restaurant.

Fans gushed over the new photo, praising their outfits and sharing their excitement over the duo's continued outings.

"parents going strong," one fan joked.

Though the Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars prefer to keep things pretty private, they've been spotted on many occasions recently enjoying some downtime in the UK.