Zendaya and Tom Holland's Spider-Man co-star talks "watching them fall in love" on set
Los Angeles, California - Actor Marisa Tomei gushed over Zendaya and Tom Holland's cinematic love story as she recalled how the two began dating while working on the Spider-Man movies together.
During a panel at Fan Expo 2024 on Sunday, Marisa, who plays Tom's on-screen aunt in the superhero flicks, was asked what her favorite part of making the movies was.
In true Aunt May fashion, the Oscar winner answered, "I think some of the favorite things were really just watching Tom and Zendaya grow up and watching them fall in love… and seeing their phenomenal talent."
"Just being, like, blown away from the get-go… I mean, I'm blown away," she added.
Tom and Zendaya didn't go public with their romance until paparazzi snaps caught them kissing in 2021, but it's not exactly a secret that their love story began on the set of the Marvel saga.
Fans have long theorized that their relationship could go all the way back to 2016 when they began working on the Spider-Man movies, but the official timeline has never been confirmed.
The Uncharted star has, however, made it clear that he was always interested in his now-girlfriend, even joking that he played the "long game" to win her heart.
Tom Holland opens up about his relationship with Zendaya
When asked about his tips for "rizz" (AKA the Zoomer version of charisma), he joked, "Probably making a movie with each other."
"Definitely helps when the characters are falling in love with one another," Tom continued. "You can sort of blur the lines a little bit."
For her part, Zendaya also seemed to be crushing on Tom during their early days promoting Spider-Man, per some recirculated footage from their press tour!
Cover photo: Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP