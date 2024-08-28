Zendaya and Tom Holland's Spider-Man co-star talks "watching them fall in love" on set

Los Angeles, California - Actor Marisa Tomei gushed over Zendaya and Tom Holland's cinematic love story as she recalled how the two began dating while working on the Spider-Man movies together.

Marisa Tomei (l.) gushed over Zendaya (c.) and Tom Holland's cinematic love story as she recalled how the two began dating while working on the Spider-Man movies together. © Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

During a panel at Fan Expo 2024 on Sunday, Marisa, who plays Tom's on-screen aunt in the superhero flicks, was asked what her favorite part of making the movies was.

In true Aunt May fashion, the Oscar winner answered, "I think some of the favorite things were really just watching Tom and Zendaya grow up and watching them fall in love… and seeing their phenomenal talent."

"Just being, like, blown away from the get-go… I mean, I'm blown away," she added.

Tom and Zendaya didn't go public with their romance until paparazzi snaps caught them kissing in 2021, but it's not exactly a secret that their love story began on the set of the Marvel saga.

Fans have long theorized that their relationship could go all the way back to 2016 when they began working on the Spider-Man movies, but the official timeline has never been confirmed.

The Uncharted star has, however, made it clear that he was always interested in his now-girlfriend, even joking that he played the "long game" to win her heart.