Zendaya's early flirting with Tom Holland goes viral with throwback clip
Los Angeles, California - Zendaya and Tom Holland have unexpectedly gone viral thanks to a throwback clip that revealed some not-so-subtle flirting before they officially got together.
The video, which has racked up more than eight million views on X, is from the 27-year-old Marvel stars' press tour for 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming.
After Zendaya made Tom laugh with a playful dance move, she repeatedly continued the poses to get his attention, with her final move going unnoticed as the Uncharted actor returned his attention to the interviewer.
The adorably awkward clips had fans buzzing over the duo's early flirting, with one fan joking, "it makes me feel comforted to know even zendaya was once in the trenches tbh."
"y'all making fun of her but she got him in the end, i can't criticize a successful mission," another wrote.
Despite the focus on the Malcolm & Marie star's apparent flirtation, Tom himself has admitted to playing the "long game" in pursuing her as well.
Though Tom and Zendaya's romance wasn't made official until paparazzi photos caught them kissing in 2021, many fans suspect that the pair actually began dating much sooner.
When did Zendaya and Tom Holland start dating?
After first working together in 2016, Tom and Zendaya struck up a close friendship, one that was made very public with frequent social media posts of each other.
In 2017, a source told PEOPLE that they were indeed dating but opted to keep things private. The pair publicly joked about the romance rumors online and repeatedly denied the claims in the press.
Still, rumors continued flying about a potential under-the-radar love story until Zendaya was spotted getting cozy with Euphoria co-star Jacob Elordi in 2020, and Tom seemingly went public with his romance with Nadia Parkes.
Alas, everything changed the next year when the PDA snaps hit social media, and Tom ultimately confirmed their relationship with the ever-iconic birthday tribute to "My MJ." And the rest was history!
Cover photo: IMAGO / Agencia EFE