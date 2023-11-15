Zendaya's early flirting with Tom Holland goes viral with throwback clip

Los Angeles, California - Zendaya and Tom Holland have unexpectedly gone viral thanks to a throwback clip that revealed some not-so-subtle flirting before they officially got together.

An old clip of Tom Holland and Zendaya from the press tour for Spider-Man: Homecoming has gone viral after resurfacing on social media. © IMAGO / Agencia EFE

The video, which has racked up more than eight million views on X, is from the 27-year-old Marvel stars' press tour for 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming.

After Zendaya made Tom laugh with a playful dance move, she repeatedly continued the poses to get his attention, with her final move going unnoticed as the Uncharted actor returned his attention to the interviewer.

The adorably awkward clips had fans buzzing over the duo's early flirting, with one fan joking, "it makes me feel comforted to know even zendaya was once in the trenches tbh."

"y'all making fun of her but she got him in the end, i can't criticize a successful mission," another wrote.

Despite the focus on the Malcolm & Marie star's apparent flirtation, Tom himself has admitted to playing the "long game" in pursuing her as well.

Though Tom and Zendaya's romance wasn't made official until paparazzi photos caught them kissing in 2021, many fans suspect that the pair actually began dating much sooner.