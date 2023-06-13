Zendaya hits back at rumors she was denied from restaurant over revealing outfit

Rome, Italy - Zendaya has no time for unfounded gossip, thank you very much!

On Monday, Zendaya and her team hit back at a story by the Daily Mail claiming she was refused entry into a restaurant because of her outfit. © IMAGO / NurPhoto

The 26-year-old has been spending time in Rome, Italy, since she attended the opening of the Bulgari Hotel Roma on June 8.

After strolling the city and greeting fans over the weekend, Zendaya found herself at the center of a viral report by the Daily Mail that alleged she had been denied entry at Terrazza Borromini on Monday.

The lavish restaurant mandates a "smart casual" dress code, per the report, and the story claims that the Euphoria star was refused entry due to her outfit, which consisted of a cropped black tube top and low-rise cargo pants.

On social media, Zendaya and her team acted swiftly to dispute the claims.

Her assistant, Darnell Appling, shared a screenshot of the article on his Instagram story and called it a "bald head lie."

"We walked into the building realized we ate there before when we seen the stairs... The same stairs Zendaya slipped on last year and posted about," he wrote. "We all wanted to try a new restaurant and went somewhere else to do so. We actually never went upstairs and interacted with anyone."

Though Zendaya didn't refer to the report directly, she shared a pointed meme on her own Instagram story, clapping back at the allegations with some shady humor.