Zendaya recovers from travel mishap with shimmering fashion in Rome
Rome, Italy - Zendaya didn't let a travel mishap stop her from crushing yet another red carpet as she stunned in a shimmering suit for the latest Bulgari event.
On Thursday, the 26-year-old had a fashion moment for the ages with a glittering black suit that featured a matching oversized blazer and pants with a sheer fishnet top.
But as it turns out, the gorgeous number wasn't even her original plan for the evening - it was pulled together just an hour before she hit the carpet!
On her Instagram story, she gave fans a closer look at the ensemble while revealing that the dress she had planned to wear "got lost in transit."
With the help of her stylist Law Roach, the Euphoria star was able to snag the Valentino number just in time for the event.
On the carpet, Zendaya was joined by fellow brand ambassador Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who complimented her black look with an angelic white gown featuring feathered bell sleeves.
Last month, the Spider-Man alum rocked a similarly black number with an old Hollywood-style gown to another Bulgari event in Venice, Italy.
Zendaya twins with Law Roach at Bulgari event in Rome
At both Bulgari events, Zendaya coordinated styles with Law, proving that their bond is closer than ever despite his recent retirement from the industry.
Thankfully, the fashion mastermind has dismissed fan concerns about an end to their professional collaboration, confirming that he'll continue to work as part of her style team in some capacity.
If her latest looks are any indication, the fashion world certainly can't afford to lose this pair.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/instagram/zendaya