Zendaya rocks Louis Vuitton as she flaunts preppy style in Rome

Rome, Italy - After turning heads with some last-minute fashion with Bulgari, Zendaya proved that her impeccable style isn't limited to the glitz and glam of the red carpet with some trendy streetwear .

Zendaya highlighted her new ambassadorship with Louis Vuitton as she showed off her street style in Rome over the weekend. © Collage: Gabe Ginsberg / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/zendaya

On Saturday, the 26-year-old donned a fitted gray mini-dress as she beat the summer heat while strolling the city.

She kept her hair pulled back in a bun and rocked some dark sunglasses.

The Euphoria star further accessorized the simple fit with a pumpkin-adorned Louis Vuitton bag which runs a hefty $3,750, but she's surely getting quite the employee discount as the luxury brand's newest ambassador.

Per a snap shared by a fan, Zendaya later added a cropped blazer over the dress for a preppy touch-up.

She gave a glimpse at the look herself with an Instagram story shared on Friday, showing off the lower half of the outfit through a mirror selfie. The blazer is visible at the top of the photo, but the focus is on her black ballet-style flats, which she proudly displayed with a pointe pose.

But that wasn't all for her weekend fashion - other footage taken by fans shows the former Disney darling rocking another tank dress - this time in a posh button-down style.