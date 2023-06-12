Zendaya rocks Louis Vuitton as she flaunts preppy style in Rome
Rome, Italy - After turning heads with some last-minute fashion with Bulgari, Zendaya proved that her impeccable style isn't limited to the glitz and glam of the red carpet with some trendy streetwear.
On Saturday, the 26-year-old donned a fitted gray mini-dress as she beat the summer heat while strolling the city.
She kept her hair pulled back in a bun and rocked some dark sunglasses.
The Euphoria star further accessorized the simple fit with a pumpkin-adorned Louis Vuitton bag which runs a hefty $3,750, but she's surely getting quite the employee discount as the luxury brand's newest ambassador.
Per a snap shared by a fan, Zendaya later added a cropped blazer over the dress for a preppy touch-up.
She gave a glimpse at the look herself with an Instagram story shared on Friday, showing off the lower half of the outfit through a mirror selfie. The blazer is visible at the top of the photo, but the focus is on her black ballet-style flats, which she proudly displayed with a pointe pose.
But that wasn't all for her weekend fashion - other footage taken by fans shows the former Disney darling rocking another tank dress - this time in a posh button-down style.
Zendaya greeted fans in Rome on Saturday in the chic black dress with white buttons. She also swapped her updo for some tussled waves for the new look.
Though she didn't highlight that outfit on her social media page, she kept her followers updated on her travels with an adorable snap of her dog, Noon, posing in front of the Coselium.
The miniature Schnauzer has been a dedicated travel buddy to the Marvel star recently, as he also joined her and Tom Holland on a romantic date in Venice last month.
