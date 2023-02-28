Zendaya hits the jackpot with a major Euphoria raise!

New York, New York - Zendaya has earned an impressive crop of accolades for her role as Rue on Euphoria, and it looks like her pay is getting a big bump to match!

Zendaya has reportedly negotiated a major raise for her work on HBO's Euphoria. © Collage: Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Cinema Publishers Collection

The 26-year-old has led the hit HBO series for two seasons, and her performance made her the youngest-ever winner of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the Emmy Awards.

As she continues to prove her star power in major franchises like the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Dune, Zendaya has negotiated a major upgrade to her Euphoria contract.

According to a report from Puck News, the Malcolm & Marie actor has settled a deal to boost her salary to $1 million per episode for Euphoria's upcoming third season.

Zendaya's co-star Sydney Sweeney brought significant attention to the show's salaries after she admitted she didn't earn enough to take a break from work if she wanted to, despite earning an Emmy nomination for her performance in the show.

In addition to starring as Rue, Zendaya became an executive producer on Euphoria in its second season.

Though the pay disparities between herself and her co-stars seem steep, the Replay singer's impressive slate of upcoming projects certainly proves she's in demand elsewhere.