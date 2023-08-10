Zendaya honors Angus Cloud with post of heartbreaking mural

Los Angeles, California - Zendaya 's thoughts are still very much with her late costar Angus Cloud, who tragically passed away in July, as a new Instagram post showed.

Zendaya documented her trip to a mural dedicated to her late Euphoria costar, Angus Cloud. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/zendaya & STEFANO RELLANDINI / AFP

The 26-year-old Euphoria star documented her recent trip to a mural created in honor of Cloud via Instagram on Wednesday.

Zendaya shared the pic to her story that showed the artwork, which features a black-and-white likeness of the actor, messages from fans, and shoes tied to power lines above the wall tribute.

She didn't caption the pic, but no words were truly needed, as the mural highlights the impact Cloud's shocking death has had on his fans, friends, and family.

The 25-year-old tragically passed away last month in his family's home in Oakland, California.

The rapper was best known for his breakout role on the provocative teen drama as the kind-hearted drug dealer Fezco "Fez", who has a special bond with Zendaya's character Rue.