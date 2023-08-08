Zendaya opens up about her surprising career aspirations

Los Angeles, California - Zendaya may be best known for her acting work , but she has now revealed she hopes to gain experience behind the camera one day.

Zendaya revealed she hopes to work as a director one day along with continuing her acting career. © IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

The 26-year-old opened up about her career aspirations in a conversation with Kahlana Barfield Brown as part of Lancôme’s Women-Powered Talks, which was shared on Monday.

During the discussion, Zendaya shared that she hopes to work as a director one day, revealing that she has asked directors on set if she could shadow them to learn more about the job.

"Nine times out of ten, they're like, 'Yeah, of course,' because usually, people love sharing what they love with other people," she said.

"I learned way more than I could have learned if I just was too nervous and shy, and was like 'I don't want to look stupid and waste anyone's time.'"

The Euphoria star also shared some sage words about how to foster equal opportunities in the industry.