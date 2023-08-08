Zendaya opens up about her surprising career aspirations
Los Angeles, California - Zendaya may be best known for her acting work, but she has now revealed she hopes to gain experience behind the camera one day.
The 26-year-old opened up about her career aspirations in a conversation with Kahlana Barfield Brown as part of Lancôme’s Women-Powered Talks, which was shared on Monday.
During the discussion, Zendaya shared that she hopes to work as a director one day, revealing that she has asked directors on set if she could shadow them to learn more about the job.
"Nine times out of ten, they're like, 'Yeah, of course,' because usually, people love sharing what they love with other people," she said.
"I learned way more than I could have learned if I just was too nervous and shy, and was like 'I don't want to look stupid and waste anyone's time.'"
The Euphoria star also shared some sage words about how to foster equal opportunities in the industry.
Zendaya talks breaking boundaries in the industry
"It's never really a lack of talent. It's a lack of opportunity," Zendaya said of inequality in the field.
Brown added that "reach back, pull forward" is an important philosophy, with the Dune: Part Two actor further emphasizing the need to provide opportunities to others once you are in the position to do so.
"Imagine how much better it's gonna feel when you're in that room, and you're not the only one," she said.
Cover photo: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS