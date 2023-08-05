Zendaya dishes on steamy "tension" and love triangle in Challengers

London, UK - Zendaya is talking all things Challengers as she teases the highly-anticipated movie 's emphasis on "sensuality and desire."

Zendaya has spilled some new details about her next film, Challengers, which hits theaters next year.

In an interview with Empire shared on Tuesday, the 26-year-old and her co-stars revealed some new insight into the tense competition between their characters both on and off the tennis court in the sporty rom-com directed by Luca Guadagnino.

"What Luca's really good at is finding sensuality and desire," Zendaya, who plays Tashi in the flick, said. "There's so much in just glances. The tension builds. Not having the release is a good thing sometimes."

Though the trailer certainly teased some seriously steamy scenes, Josh O'Connor, who plays Tashi's ex Patrick, emphasized that the real action is on the court.

"The film is dealing with the tension before and after. The sex they're all desperate for is on the court," the 33-year-old said.